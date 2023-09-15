Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Michael Flynn's Swindon side are sixth in League Two and unbeaten this season

Swindon Town are missing a "leader" on the pitch, says manager Michael Flynn, who is hoping to bolster the side by signing a free agent.

Swindon are unbeaten after six games this season and are also the most prolific scoring side in League Two, with 20 goals.

They brought in seven players over the summer transfer window but Flynn believes more additions are needed.

"We're maybe missing that leader on the pitch," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"That doesn't mean they have to be 35, that doesn't mean they can't be 18 - for example - we just need that leader-type who will sit in and keep discipline, keep the shape when we need them to.

"Whether that's at the back, at the front or in midfield or out wide, the players I'll be looking at need to have that level of understanding and skill of the game."

The Robins were close to signing a player this week but they pulled out the morning of a planned medical.

"It was a big kick in the teeth, I've put a lot of effort into it as had others in the club," Flynn said.

Swindon remain without defender Tom Clayton, who is still four weeks away from returning from injury, while new signing Liam Kinsella is available for selection for the first time this season.

"One or two more added to that would give us that peace of mind going into what will be a tough October, November, December," Flynn added.

They next face Flynn's former side Walsall - where he was sacked in April following a run of one league win in 20 games.

But the 42-year-old said he has "nothing" to prove when he comes up against them.

"It's a good football club, I met some very good people there," he said.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. That's the nature of the beast."