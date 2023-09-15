Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Colwill brothers Rubin and Joel eager for first international game together

Brothers Rubin Colwill and Joel Colwill have signed new deals with Cardiff City.

Rubin Colwill has signed a new four-year contract while Joel Colwill has put pen to paper on new terms that will keep him with the Bluebirds until 2028.

Wales international Rubin Colwill said: "We both joined the club when we were young and have enjoyed every minute of it.

"It was a no brainer for us to make our stay a bit longer."

Rubin Colwill, 21, has netted twice in five appearances under new boss Erol Bulut this season.

The younger Colwill, 18, made his competitive debut for Cardiff against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup in August.

"I've enjoyed everything about the club and my time here so far," said Joel Colwill.

"It's a proud moment for us all. I want to do as well as I can now and push for a first team place.

"It's great to show other youngsters that there is a pathway and that the club does trust their academy prospects and give them opportunities."

Both played alongside each other in Wales Under-21s 4-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein last week,.