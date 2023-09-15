Last updated on .From the section Irish

Carleton scored twice as Cliftonville beat Lisburn Rangers at Seaview

Holders Glentoran will face Cliftonville in the Women's Challenge Cup final after comfortable victories in their respective semi-finals.

The Glens overcame Sion Swifts 2-0 at Stangmore Park, courtesy of goals from Nadene Caldwell and Kerry Beattie

At Seaview, an injury-hit Cliftonville side defeated Championship outfit Lisburn Rangers 4-1.

The Women's Premiership top two will now meet at Windsor Park on Saturday 21 October for the decider.

Holders set for fifth successive final

Glentoran advanced to their fifth Women's Challenge Cup final in a row after seeing off a stubborn Sion Swifts side.

In a repeat of last year's decider, it was the Glens who started brighter and they opened the scoring on 25 minutes in spectacular fashion.

Northern Ireland international Caldwell was afforded time and space in midfield before firing home from 25-yards past a helpless Jennifer Currie.

Kerry Beattie doubled her side's lead on 55 minutes when the forward slotted into an empty net after an inviting cross from the impressive Emily Wilson.

Tasmin McCarter had Sion's best chance of the first half after Naomi McLaughlin delivered a teasing free-kick into the Glens penalty area and having freed herself of her marker, the Sion captain headed off-target from close range.

Demi Vance looked to have given the Glens a two-goal lead shortly before half-time but the winger was adjudged to have been offside following Chloe McCarron's right-wing cross.

Beattie had a chance to open her account for the evening sooner after Caldwell released Vance, who pulled the ball back for the waiting striker, but with an open goal, the league's top scorer could only blaze over the bar.

All attention will now turn back to league action, with the Glens hoping to complete a league and cup double.

Cup final Cliftonville

The Reds' love affair with domestic cup competitions this season continues, with a strong second half showing helping them over the line against Lisburn Rangers.

Already missing top scorer Caitlin McGuinness, Cliftonville then lost Danielle Maxwell to a back injury early in the first half and full-back Abbie Magee at half-time.

As a result, John McGrady's side struggled to get going in the final third.

Hannah Doherty came closest to opening the scoring in the first period, hitting the crossbar with a free-kick from the edge of the area.

Whilst the first half was a dull affair, the second was anything but, with Cliftonville breaking the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

Kirsty McGuinness drove down the left flank before finding Carleton in the area, and the midfielder coolly tucked the ball home.

Their lead would last just three minutes however, as Lisburn Rangers took advantage of a number of errors in the Cliftonville defence.

Doherty's misplaced pass allowed Ellie-May Dickson to stride into the box and rattle the post with a low strike, before Eve Reilly followed up on the rebound to level.

Lisburn continued to frustrate the Women's Premiership champions, but their resolve was broken again on 73 minutes in unfortunate circumstances.

Kathryn McConnell diverted the ball into her own net after Marissa Callaghan had scuffed substitute Katie Markey's low cross.

Two minutes later Callaghan extended their lead with the pick of the goals, weaving her way forward before slotting home.

Callaghan then turned provider for the Reds' final goal, dispossessing Jenna Corry before squaring the ball to Carleton to tuck home her second and her side's fourth.

Cliftonville will now look to add the Challenge Cup to the County Antrim Cup and League Cup they have already won this campaign.