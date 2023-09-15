Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rafferty's last appearance for Northern Ireland came against England at last summer's Euros

Laura Rafferty and Ellie Mason have returned to the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Albania.

Tanya Oxtoby has also selected Kirsty McGuinness for her first squad after the Cliftonville forward missed the last camp through injury.

They replace Cliftonville trio Kelsie Burrows, Fi Morgan and Danielle Maxwell.

NI are in League B for their inaugural Nations League campaign.

Northern Ireland will face the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva on Saturday 23 September and Albania on Tuesday 26 September at Seaview.

They are two of six Group B1 games they will play home and away between now and the end of the year, with Hungary completing the four team group.

Northern Ireland's record appearance maker Julie Nelson has not been named in the 23-player squad despite her recent return from a long-term injury.

Rafferty made Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 squad, but has not featured in squads since last summer's tournament.

Mason, who joined Championship side Birmingham City Women this summer, last played for Northern Ireland in their 4-1 friendly defeat against Wales in April.

Goalkeepers: Rachael Norney (Cliftonville Ladies), Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers Women), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster Ladies).

Defenders: Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville, USA), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville Ladies), Ellie Mason (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna (Charlton Athletic Women), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women).

Midfielders: Joely Andrews (Glentoran Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women), Caragh Hamilton (Lewes), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women).

Forwards: Kerry Beattie (Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies), Lauren Wade (Reading Women), Emily Wilson (Glentoran Women).