Yanic Wildschut links up with Exeter boss Gary Caldwell for a second time, having played for him at Wigan Athletic

Exeter City have signed free-agents Yanic Wildschut and Caleb Watts.

Experienced Suriname winger Wildschut, 31, left Oxford United in the summer and has played for 12 sides across Europe, including Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic.

He has played more than 150 times in England, the Netherlands, Israel and Bulgaria, scoring more than 30 goals.

Watts, 21 is is a former Australia youth international and played for his country at the last Olympic Games.

Both players have agreed short-term deals that run until January 2024 with Wildschut reuniting with Exeter boss Gary Caldwell having been signed by him for £1m when he was in charge at Wigan.

Watts left Southampton at the end of last season having featured three times in the Premier League and had loan spells at Crawley Town and Morecambe.

He scored three times in 30 games for the Shrimps last season.

The Essex-born player is the 13th new signing to join the club either permanently or on loan since the end of last season.

