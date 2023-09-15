Last updated on .From the section Football

James Taylor came through Bristol City's academy system

Truro City have signed former Bristol City right-back James Taylor.

The 21-year-old free agent left the Robins in the summer having failed to break into the Championship side's first team.

Taylor has had loan spells at Bath City and Cheltenham Town, for whom he made one League Cup start and two appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Taylor's signing comes as long-serving defender Shane White leaves the club after more than 250 appearances.

The 33-year-old rejoined City for his third spell in the summer of 2020 having also had a loan spell from Plymouth Argyle in 2008 and spending three years with the club from 2013.

In his second spell he scored Truro's winning goal in the Southern League play-off final that earned them promotion to National League South is 2015.

Shane White (right) was honoured by Truro City after making his 250th appearance for the club against Farnborough last month

"I didn't want Shane to go. I see him as an invaluable member of the squad but with the respect that Shane has earned, I understand that at his age he wants to be playing more minutes," Truro manager Paul Wotton told the club website.

"He's easily been one of my best-ever signings for Truro City and quite rightly goes down as a Truro City great. He's been fantastic for me, and we wish him all the very best for the future."

On Taylor, Wotton commented: "He's a really good athlete and a fantastic 1v1 defender.

"He's a good age and fits the profile of the kind of player that I try to sign so I'm really glad to have him."