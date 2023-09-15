Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton in 2022, and has scored four goals in 40 appearances for the club

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says the club will give forward Richarlison the support he needs.

Brazil's Richarlison was pictured in tears after being substituted during his country's 5-1 win over Bolivia during the international break.

Afterwards, the 26-year-old said he would "seek psychological help" on his return to England.

"Whatever Richy needs, we will help him get to the space he wants to get to," said Postecoglou.

"He put it out there because he was quite emotional after a game and we will give him support he needs, but we do that for all players and most professional clubs do."

Speaking to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, external-link Richarlison said he had been "through a turbulent time off the pitch during these past five months".

Postecoglou added: "What I will say is no one has a perfect life.

"People think footballers do things well and have all the money they need but it does not make them immune from life."

Spurs host Sheffield United (15:00 BST) on Saturday on the back of earning 10 points from their opening four games.

Their form under Postecoglou, who took over the London club after leaving Celtic in the summer, has earned the Australian the Premier League manager of the month award for August.

Spurs playmaker James Maddison, who joined the club from Leicester City in the summer, won the equivalent award for players.

"I've been nominated for the award a few times, so it's a nice feeling to actually win it." Maddison said.

"It's never easy as a new player at a new club in the Premier League, so if you'd have offered me this at the start of the season, I'd have bitten your hand off."