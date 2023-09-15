Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Michael Beale will be without Todd Cantwell for upcoming games

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he does not believe his job is in peril, nor does he need assurances over his position amid speculation linking other managers with the role.

The Ibrox boss is under pressure after exiting the Champions League and league defeats by Kilmarnock and Celtic.

Beale also revealed he will be without Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell for up to three and four weeks, respectively.

"A football manager needs to win games of football," said Beale.

"The last two we didn't win so we need to get back to winning. Right now the team need to show stronger performances."

"Naturally, I speak to [chief executive] James Bisgrove every day. I speak to [chairman] John Bennett and other members of the board at least two or three times a week as normal. Nothing has changed in that respect.

"I don't need assurances. I'm part of a plan in terms of where we're going as a club. It's something I'm fully aware and involved in."

'None of us are in a lot of credit'

When asked if he thought his job was in peril, Beale replied: "No, listen I'm disappointed with the results, just like everybody else.

"This year is about picking up silverware. It's very early into the season, there's been a lot of change around me. We've not started the season how we all wanted but there's a lot of football to be played.

"[The supporters are] sharing their frustration. It was heard loud and clear. I don't think there's much time for talking now, we need to make it up to them on the pitch in performances and results. Fans are sharing their frustration and anxiety at the way the start of the season has gone. That's quite natural.

"Fans have shown a frustration towards myself, that's fair. They've shown a frustration towards the players as well. None of us are really in a lot of credit at the moment.

"I was fully aware of what I was getting myself involved in. I understand Glasgow and how it works. I can't affect the background noise I've just got to get on with my job day in day out. I'm really comfortable. Reporters and journalists are going to ask managers questions. I can't help that."