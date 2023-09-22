Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park19:45AyrAyr United
Venue: Hampden Park

Queen's Park v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers5410106413
2Dundee Utd5320112911
3Partick Thistle5311146810
4Arbroath630310829
5Queen's Park6303810-29
6Dunfermline52216428
7Airdrieonians5203510-56
8Morton5113712-54
9Ayr5104312-93
10Inverness CT501437-41
