Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Ruddy
- 12Drameh
- 5Sanderson
- 26Long
- 3Buchanan
- 7Bacuna
- 6Bielik
- 11Miyoshi
- 28Stansfield
- 14AndersonSubstituted forBurkeat 43'minutes
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 17Dembélé
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- 23Longelo
- 34Sunjic
- 44Aiwu
- 45Burke
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Begovic
- 2Kakay
- 5S Cook
- 15Fox
- 11Smyth
- 17Dozzell
- 8FieldBooked at 45mins
- 22Paal
- 9Dykes
- 10Chair
- 30Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Clarke-Salter
- 7Willock
- 19Dixon-Bonner
- 21Larkeche
- 23Kelman
- 24Duke-McKenna
- 32Walsh
- 37Adomah
- 38Kolli
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Stansfield.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Booking
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Asmir Begovic tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.
Post update
Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Oliver Burke replaces Keshi Anderson because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City).
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Osman Kakay.
Post update
Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Match report to follow.