Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Ruddy
  • 12Drameh
  • 5Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 3Buchanan
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6Bielik
  • 11Miyoshi
  • 28Stansfield
  • 14AndersonSubstituted forBurkeat 43'minutes
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 17Dembélé
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 23Longelo
  • 34Sunjic
  • 44Aiwu
  • 45Burke

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Begovic
  • 2Kakay
  • 5S Cook
  • 15Fox
  • 11Smyth
  • 17Dozzell
  • 8FieldBooked at 45mins
  • 22Paal
  • 9Dykes
  • 10Chair
  • 30Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Clarke-Salter
  • 7Willock
  • 19Dixon-Bonner
  • 21Larkeche
  • 23Kelman
  • 24Duke-McKenna
  • 32Walsh
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Kolli
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

  3. Post update

    Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Stansfield.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  9. Booking

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Asmir Begovic tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Oliver Burke replaces Keshi Anderson because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Osman Kakay.

  19. Post update

    Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

Match report to follow.

