Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick has retained faith in his Middlesbrough squad despite a winless run

Boss Michael Carrick is confident his Middlesbrough squad can rediscover form and pull away from the bottom of the Championship after a winless start.

After losing to Coventry in the play-offs last season, Boro have drawn one and lost four of their opening five games in the second tier this term.

Blackburn are their next opponents at Ewood Park on Saturday.

"We understand the league position, there's no denying that," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"But we're not getting too carried away by the whole thing. It's important we're really positive.

"The boys definitely are. I fully believe in what they're capable of doing, they're upbeat, they've trained well and really positive and looking forward to what's coming."

Not since Willie Maddren's 1984-85 side has a Boro team failed to win in their opening six games of a league season.

Boro saw last season's 29-goal top scorer Chuba Akpom move to Ajax in the summer transfer window, although Emmanuel Latte Lath was signed to replace him, along with other arrivals such as midfielder Lewis O'Brien and defender Alex Bangura.