Dominic Hyam (right) follows in the footsteps of Bob Crompton, Ronnie Clayton and Alan Shearer in helping Rovers achieve their feat

Blackburn Rovers will put the celebrations to mark their 5,000th league game on Saturday to one side as they focus on beating Middlesbrough, says defender Dominic Hyam.

Rovers will highlight the achievement with presentations at Ewood Park to add to the matchday experience.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are looking for a third league win of the campaign, against winless bottom side Boro.

"I think it'll be a great day," Hyam told BBC North West Tonight.

"There's a lot of stuff going on pre and post-match, but the players are just focusing on trying to get the three points.

"We know there will be a lot of fans here and celebrations and memories talked about with ex-players but us players have to just focus on winning the game."

As founder members of the Football League in 1888, all six teams to have made the landmark figure come from that inaugural 12-team season.

Rovers follow Preston North End, Burnley, Wolves, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion in playing 5,000 or more matches.

Within those current 4,999 games are three top-tier titles, stretching back to 1911-12, 1913-14 and more recently their Premier League success in 1994-95 under Kenny Dalglish.

"Even before I came here I knew the history of the club and that there was a load of success, not even that long ago, only a couple of decades ago," Hyam added, at the launch of Rovers' new Community Wellbeing Hub, which is the first of its kind to be based at an English football club's stadium and aims to promote positive mental and physical health in the community.

"It's something we're all passionate about, joining the club I did my research and knew there were some great days.

"Hopefully we can build some great days of our own and keep going and push for the Premier League."