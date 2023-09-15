Liam Manning's Oxford United side are seventh in League One with four victories from six matches

Oxford United boss Liam Manning says he and the coaching staff have "improved" how they prepare for games.

The U's return to League One action against a struggling Fleetwood Town side on Saturday, following the international break.

Last time out they lost to Port Vale and had two players sent off.

"We have had more conversations as a staff about how we improve our prep for games," Manning told BBC Radio Oxford.

"When you are in the heat of the moment and given the speed and intensity of a game, it can be helpful to have some prior work prepped so that you can get to the outcome quicker, because that seed has already been planted.

"Whether 1-0 up or 1-0 down we need to think about what we will do in certain situations and how we might want to change shape.

"It's something that as a staff we have chatted about recently and something I think we will improve on."

Seventh-placed Oxford will arrive in Lancashire to face a slightly unknown Fleetwood team at Highbury Stadium.

Fleetwood have yet to win a League One game this season but enter the match with a new manager at the helm after Scott Brown was fired after a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Ex-Hibernian boss Lee Johnson was appointed on Sunday after he was also sacked at the start of the Scottish season.

Manning says despite Fleetwood being in transition he will not be underestimating them.

"Lee's managerial career and record speaks for itself," he said.

"Like everyone we will show Fleetwood respect. The only bit we don't know is the trend in how they set up and what they will do.

"I have to ask what do we do and how can we implement our style and find a way to impose ourselves on the game - that will be our emphasis."

'Interesting to see who steps up'

Oxford will be without the services of Mark Harris - the team's joint-top scorer with three goals in seven games - who is out injured.

Striker Gatlin O'Donkor, who has made five league appearances so far this campaign, is also out injured.

"It looks like Gatlin is going to miss out unfortunately, he has picked up an injury that will keep him out for a little while," said Manning.

"It's disappointing for him because he trained really well the week before and he has had a really positive impact coming off the bench and played a really important role on the team.

"It provides an opportunity for someone else, we have depth, there is competition, it will be interesting to see who steps up."