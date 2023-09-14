Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City celebrate historic Treble in pouring rain

Six players who helped Manchester City win the Treble in 2022-23 are among the nominees for the men's player of the year at the 2023 Fifa Best Awards.

Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Bernardo Silva make up half of the 12 players in contention for the prize.

Two-time winner Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are also up for the prestigious award along with England's Declan Rice.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a nominee for coach of the year.

He faces competition from three other bosses including Tottenham's former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Argentina World Cup winner Messi is the current holder of the player of the year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the first two editions of the award, is not nominated after joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last December.

Rice, 24, is looking to become the first English player to win the prize.

Manchester City's Ederson is nominated for best goalkeeper along with recent Manchester United signing Andre Onana.

The nominees were shortlisted by a panel of football experts that included former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Voting for the eighth annual awards opened on Thursday on Fifa.com and closes in mid-October.

National team coaches, captains, journalists and fans make up the list of voters.

Best Men's Player

Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Man City)

Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia/Al Nassr)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Man City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/Barcelona)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Man City);

Rodri (Spain/Man City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Declan Rice (England/Arsenal)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Man City)

Best Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola (Spain/Man City)

Simone Inzaghi (Italy/Inter Milan)

Ange Postecoglou (Australia/Tottenham)

Luciano Spalletti (Italy/Italy national team)

Xavi (Spain/Barcelona)

Best Men's Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

Ederson (Brazil/Man City)

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Man Utd)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany/Barcelona)