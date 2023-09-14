Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England's Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James and Keira Walsh are among the nominees for the women's player of the year at the 2023 Fifa Best Awards.

Sarina Wiegman, who guided the Lionesses to the Women's World Cup final, is shortlisted for coach of the year along with Chelsea's Emma Hayes.

Spain World Cup winners Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso and Salma Paralluelo are also nominated.

England's Mary Earps is among the nominees for best goalkeeper.

Spain's Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's player of the year for the past two editions, is not nominated.

Jorge Vilda, boss of Spain's triumphant World Cup winning side, has not been nominated for coach of the year.

Vilda has since been sacked amid the ongoing Luis Rubiales scandal.

On Sunday, Rubiales resigned as president of the Spanish football federation following criticism for kissing Hermoso at the World Cup final presentation ceremony.

The nominees for the women's awards were shortlisted by a panel of football experts that included retired two-time United States World Cup winner Mia Hamm.

Voting for the eighth annual awards opened on Thursday on Fifa.com and closes in mid-October.

National team coaches, captains, journalists and fans make up the list of voters.

Best Women's Player

Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia/Real Madrid)

Rachel Daly (England/Aston Villa)

Kadidiatou Diani (France/Lyon)

Caitlin Foord (Australia/Arsenal)

Mary Fowler (Australia/Man City)

Alex Greenwood (England/Man City)

Jenni Hermoso (Spain/Pachuca)

Lindsey Horan (USA/Lyon)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden/Arsenal)

Lauren James (England/Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

Mapi Leon (Spain/Barcelona)

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan/Man Utd)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain/Barcelona)

Keira Walsh (England/Barcelona)

Best Women's Coach

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden national team)

Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona)

Tony Gustavsson (Australia national team)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Sarina Wiegman (England national team)

Best Women's Goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold (Australia/West Ham)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

Catalina Coll (Spain/Barcelona)

Mary Earps (England/Man Utd)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Lyon)

Zecira Musovic (Sweden/Chelsea)

Sandra Panos (Spain/Barcelona)