Doncaster have won one of nine games this season, beating Hull City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup first round

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann believes his side can end their winless start to the season when they travel to Forest Green on Saturday.

Rovers are bottom of League Two with two points from their first seven league matches.

The last time they failed to win any of their first eight league games was 1997-98, when they were relegated from the Football League.

"Big moments haven't been on our side so far," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"When we're on top we haven't scored enough as we should, and when we've been under the cosh we've conceded. They're not good traits but we can improve on that.

"The performance levels have been high over the past four or five games, which has been pleasing, but we want to turn those performances into wins.

"I'm hoping they can put a good performance in on Saturday to get us that win."

Rovers drew with high-flying Swindon in their last home match and fell to a late defeat at promotion favourites Wrexham last time out.

McCann, who was reappointed as manager in the summer, has been encouraged by improved showings despite being the only team in the fourth tier not to have registered a win.

"We can't keep saying it but I don't think we're too far away from turning it around. As the games go on we need to start acting on it rather than speaking," he said.

"We know we're close because we had numerous people contact us after the Wrexham game. [Nottingham Forest boss] Steve Cooper messaged to say he was at the game and thought we were excellent.

"We don't want to be that team where people say 'I thought you were great but you lost'. We want to be the team that can win when we're not great, and when we're playing well.

"Hopefully we're starting to see things turn in terms of mentality."