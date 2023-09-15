Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikita Parris was on target as Man Utd won 3-2 at Aston Villa last season

Manchester United's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, 1 October will begin the BBC's coverage of this season's Women's Super League.

The opener at Villa Park, which kicks off at 12:30 BST, is the first of four fixtures being shown on the BBC over the first month of the campaign.

Champions Chelsea's visit to Manchester City on 8 October is next up.

The match between Arsenal and Villa at Emirates Stadium and City's game at Leicester will be televised too.

Emma Hayes' Blues won the WSL last season as part of a domestic double with the FA Cup. This season they are looking to claim the league title for a fifth successive year.