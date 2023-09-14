Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Saints boss Russell Martin says a "few cracks" in his team began to show when they were thumped by Sunderland before the international break

Southampton manager Russell Martin says their 5-0 defeat at Sunderland was "painful" to watch.

Martin says Saints have figured out what went wrong at the Stadium of Light two weeks ago.

"It was a really tough few days after Sunderland," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"We watched the game through about two or three times which was pretty painful, but you have to go through that again to analyse and learn to be ready for the next one."

He added: "We are really clear on the issues we had at Sunderland. It wasn't us and it's not going to be us. I don't think it will happen again."

Following a period of reflection during the international break Saints, who are seventh in the Championship, prepare to host high flying Leicester City at St Mary's on Friday night.

The third-placed Foxes enter the game coming off their first loss of the season, and like their hosts will be keen to bounce back.

Martin believes it will be a closely fought game. "Both teams are going into this a little wounded," he said.

"The team that is the bravest with the ball, that shows the most intensity and the most aggression out of possession, will come out on top.

"Leicester present a different challenge to what we have faced so far and I think our players will rise to that challenge.

"This game will be a brilliant advert for Championship football.

"We have a chance to get back on track and it will make for a really interesting game."

'We will only get better'

Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek - who has started every game under new boss Martin - picked up an injury on international duty for Poland and a decision on whether he plays will be made on Friday.

"Bednarek is touch and go but it's nothing too serious," Martin said.

"Hopefully he can go tomorrow and we think that he can, but we have options if he isn't able to.

"Whether Jan makes it or not we will be well prepared."

Southampton could go joint top of the Championship with a win, while Leicester could go two points clear with an away victory.

The Saints head coach believes his side have ironed out the creases during the international break following their hammering at Sunderland.

"Against Sunderland in that second half I think a few cracks started to show, but that won't happen again," he said.

"We have made sure the players really understand what is important for us as a group.

"It's been an interesting break and we have learned a lot from the loss.

"We sit here with 10 points and me and the coaches not being pleased with a lot of things that have happened.

"But we are really proud and really pleased with a lot of stuff we have seen because it is a big, big change in terms of the style and culture that we are trying to create here.

"I'm really pleased with the points we've got so far and we will only get better."