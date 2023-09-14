Last updated on .From the section Luton

BBC pundit Garth Crooks tipping newly-promoted Luton Town to be relegated by Christmas is "disrespectful", says Luton boss Rob Edwards.

Luton have returned to the top flight for the first time since 1991-92, the season before the Premier League began.

The Hatters have lost their opening three league games, after which Crooks said he "can't take them seriously".

Edwards said his comments "hurt" but Luton have "reached out" to show Crooks why they are "not to be laughed at".

Following Luton's 2-1 home defeat by West Ham on 1 September, former Tottenham forward Crooks wrote in his team of the week column: "It's good to see the tangerine colours of Luton back in the big league once more, but I can't take them seriously, and see them down by Christmas."

Edwards responded on Thursday by saying: "I think after three games it is disrespectful. It does hurt when you hear comments like that. When people tell you that, it's hard to shy away from it.

"At this level in the Premier League you're going to be shot at, people are going to have their opinions and I suppose that's what he's paid to do but I think it was a disrespectful comment.

"We have reached out to Mr Crooks so he can come in and we can show him what we do with our plan and that we're not a team to be laughed at.

"Our job is to get good results and performances and to change people's minds."

Luton are second-bottom having failed to earn a point from their three games so far this season, scoring two goals and conceding nine.

"We've experienced the ruthless nature of the league. We've had some tough games but we've learnt a lot," Edwards added.

"We have to learn that we can't give any gifts away. [We need to be] more compact, resilient and to defend the box very well, but [also] be more ruthless in transitional moments and, when we get the opportunity, have attempts on goal.

"Conceding nine goals in three games is too many and we need to become more defensively solid and not give too many chances away."