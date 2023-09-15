Women's Champions League draw: Man Utd face Paris St-Germain, Glasgow City play SK Brann
Women's Champions League debutants Manchester United will play Paris St-Germain in the second qualifying round for a place in the group stage.
Scottish champions Glasgow City face Norwegian club SK Brann after beating Lithuania's Gintra in the first round.
United were runners-up in the Women's Super League last season to qualify for Europe for the first time.
They will play the first leg at home against the French side, who are two-time finalists, on 10 or 11 October.
The return legs will be played on 18 and 19 October to decide the remaining 12 places in the groups.
Holders Barcelona plus Lyon, Bayern Munich and WSL champions Chelsea have already qualified for the group stages, which start in November.
Last season's Champions League semi-finalists Arsenal were knocked out in the first qualifying round, alongside Scottish side Celtic.
