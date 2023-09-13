Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Former Wolves captain Coady was in the England squad for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup

Centre-back Conor Coady might make his Leicester City debut at Southampton on Friday after returning to training.

The 30-year-old, who left Wolves in the summer to join Leicester after their relegation to the Championship, fractured his foot during pre-season.

Foxes manager Enzo Maresca said Coady "can probably be in the squad" for the trip to St Mary's.

"Conor is so important, so even if he's not 100% it's good to have him with us," Maresca told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Probably he can be with us tomorrow, but that doesn't mean he is 100%."

Leicester travel to Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside the Foxes last term, having lost for the first time just before the international break.

The home defeat by Hull City dropped Leicester to third in the table after five games.

If Coady, who earned the last of his 10 England caps last season, does feature on Friday, it will be his first league appearance outside England's top flight since helped Wolves win promotion from the Championship in 2018.

Despite his pre-season injury setback, Coady has watched his team-mates at the training ground as they come to grips with Maresca's approach.

The Italian, whose only experience as a first-team boss was a brief stint in Serie B with Parma, took charge of the Foxes after being part of Pep Guardiola's coaching team as Manchester City won the Treble last season.

"I've got out to every session I can to look at the tactical side of things he has been doing just to try and get the ideas into my head, and trying to get a heads-up for when I get back," Coady told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"For us, it's brilliant going on to the training pitch willing to learn, willing to get better and knowing he will make us better as well."