Amy Gallacher helped Celtic win the Women's Scottish Cup last season

Amy Gallacher has been called up to Scotland's squad for the first time for the Women's Nations League double header with England and Belgium but injured Erin Cuthbert has been omitted.

The Celtic attacker, 24, has scored nine goals in six SWPL matches this season.

Chelsea's Cuthbert, 25, has scored 21 goals in 59 Scotland appearances.

The Scots visit World Cup finalists England on 22 September then host Belgium on 26 September.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side will also face the Netherlands in Group A1 of the inaugural competition.

The squad was named on the same day it was announced a legal claim by Scotland women against the Scottish FA had been withdrawn without the need for a tribunal.

The inequality case was due to start on Thursday, with captain Rachel Corsie due to represent her national team-mates after accusing the governing body of not treating the women fairly in relation to pay and conditions.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cumings (FC Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lisa Evans (West Ham), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Sam Kerr (FC Bayern), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Amy Gallacher (Celtic), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Martha Thomas (Manchester United), Emma Watson (Manchester United)