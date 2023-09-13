Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Michael Cooper played 31 times for the Pilgrims last season before injuring his knee

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper has returned to training after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The highly rated 23-year-old has been out since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at Sheffield Wednesday in February.

It is anticipated he may need another month to get back to match fitness.

The homegrown player has made 142 appearances since his debut as an 18-year-old and was named in the past two League One teams of the season.

"It was good to see him back on the pitch - he looks really sharp," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said.

"He obviously needs a bit of time as well to get himself up to speed and physically in a good place, but I'm just delighted that he's back."

Summer signing Conor Hazard has been first choice in Cooper's absence, with Callum Burton deputising in Argyle's Carabao Cup matches.

Cooper extended his contract by 12 months soon after being injured, keeping him at Home Park until the summer of 2025.

Schumacher, who suffered a similar injury during his playing career, will not rush getting Cooper back in action.

"He's been out six months and we'll take our time with him to make sure he's 100% right," he said.

"He's top quality, so we can't wait to have him fully fit, ready to go and competing."