Demetri Mitchell's thunderous volley that went in off the crossbar against Leyton Orient was his second goal of the season

Exeter City's Demetri Mitchell says he is taking inspiration to improve his finishing by watching the world's best footballers on YouTube.

The 26-year-old scored an excellent goal in the 2-1 loss to Leyton Orient last week and has found the net four times since joining in January.

But having moved from wing-back into a more advanced position he wants to focus on improving his finishing.

"What I need to focus on more is taking the easier chances," he told BBC Sport.

"I seem to be scoring good goals, but when I get time and space to think about it - I had one at Burton where I was through one-on-one - I had too much time to think and I kind of rushed it.

"I feel like if I can clean up those decision makings then I can get a few more, so those are the ones I'm really focusing on.

"I'm still learning, still growing, but I feel like I'm almost playing like a kid again when I'm playing higher up.

"I'm now back watching my favourite videos on YouTube like I was when I was growing up. I'm watching Neymar, I'm watching Mahrez, I'm watching Salah.

"My favourite part of my game, even when I'm playing wing-back, is attacking and getting at people, so playing further forward you just get to do that a bit more."

Mitchell, who began his career at Manchester United and has had spells at Blackpool and Hibernian, says he watches videos of both his own best bits and those of players he admires before games.

"I watch it a lot for inspiration to give myself the belief and freedom on the pitch to create similar actions," he explained.

"I feel like wingers in this day and age are dying out, the Neymar's, Mahrez's and the exciting players.

"A lot of players it's more about being pragmatic - don't get me wrong it works - Salah's got a great combination of the two, you'll see him score goals against City where he's dribbling past three players and putting it in the top corner, but he's also very efficient.

"He's getting serious numbers on the board and winning trophies and I think that's a good combination of the two."