Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

(From left to right) Leicester's Janina Leitzig, Arsenal's Kyra Cooney-Cross and Chelsea's Catarina Macario were some of the biggest signings this summer

The Women's Super League transfer window has closed for another summer - but which clubs will be pleased with their business?

There were nine WSL signings on transfer deadline day, while several club-record fees were broken.

With the season kicking off on 1 October, BBC Sport assesses where each team is at.

What were the biggest deals?

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner (left) with Brazilian attacker Geyse (right)

Arsenal scooped up highly rated Australian midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross, 21, on deadline day in a permanent deal from Swedish side Hammarby IF in one of the biggest signings of the summer.

That followed the arrival of England striker Alessia Russo from Manchester United for free, just six months after two world-record bids from the Gunners were turned away.

Manchester City signed midfielder Jill Roord from Wolfsburg for a club-record fee in excess of £300,000.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa replaced England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who joined Chelsea, with Netherlands' Ballon d'Or nominee Daphne van Domselaar having fought off competition from top clubs.

Leicester also secured the permanent signing of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Janina Leitzig after a hugely impressive loan spell which helped keep them in the WSL last season.

Brighton signed two-time Champions League winner Pauline Bremer from European runners-up Wolfsburg.

Champions Chelsea continued to sign European stars, with Lyon's Catarina Macario and Paris St-Germain's Ashley Lawrence joining permanently.

Manchester United spent big as they signed World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa, Barcelona's Geyse and Spain midfielder Irene Guerrero.

Liverpool top scorer Katie Stengel joined Gotham FC in a huge blow to the Merseysiders, but they replaced her with Norway international Sophie Roman Haug.

Which clubs were successful?

Aston Villa signed England international Lucy Parker from West Ham this summer

Manchester United were one of the busiest spenders, with manager Marc Skinner vowing to shop in order to build a squad capable of competing in their first Women's Champions League campaign.

Their spending was erratic - they brought in four players on deadline day - but they were able to attract some top talent, particularly in attack.

The loss of striker Russo was a blow, but United found a strong replacement in Geyse, while Gabby George's arrival from Everton softens the loss of Spain full-back Ona Batlle slightly.

Arsenal also had work to do to replace Brazilian centre-back Rafaelle Souza and add cover for recovering injured star Leah Williamson. The arrivals of Amanda Ilestedt from PSG and Laia Codina from Barcelona have solved that. However, they still remain light in full-back positions.

Manchester City only made one signing despite finishing outside the top three last season, while Chelsea added quality, as well as allowing nine players to go out on loan.

It was a strong window for Aston Villa and Leicester City as both teams added depth, quality and experience without losing many key players.

Liverpool made a few exciting additions, Bristol City attracted quality young talent, Everton now have more cover in midfield and Brighton added a sprinkling of big names to their squad.

Meanwhile, new Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn made a few shrewd signings, but West Ham's new manager Rehanne Skinner came in late and will need to add more quality in January.

Which squads still need strengthening?

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith brought in some good additions but it is still a young squad

West Ham have had four managers in the past three years and have struggled to build a consistent team with players coming and going.

Skinner did not join up with the squad until August when most of West Ham's rivals had already completed their business, so they struggled to attract fresh talent.

Japan striker Riko Ueki was a good signing, but losing England youngsters Grace Fisk to Liverpool and Lucy Parker to Villa look to be huge blows and could prove very damaging in the first half of the season.

Arsenal suffered an unprecedented number of injuries last season as they reached the Champions League semi-finals and they were unable to sign another full-back to provide cover.

Liverpool could be a little light in attack with forwards Mel Lawley and Leanne Kiernan still returning from injury; however, they have certainly strengthened in midfield and defence.

Newly promoted Bristol City do not have the budget to compete with many of the Premier League-owned clubs in the WSL so their talented but youthful squad will be tested on their return to the top flight.

And Manchester City will hope for a major impact from their solitary summer signing - Roord from Wolfsburg - but will it be enough for them to compete with their top-four rivals?