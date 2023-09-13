Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Zhang Linyan scored eight goals in 19 league appearances for Grasshopper Club Zurich last season

Tottenham have signed forward Zhang Linyan on loan from Chinese Women's Super League club Wuhan Jianghan University.

The 22-year-old will move to London in October following the conclusion of the Asian Games with China.

Her move is subject to international clearance and obtaining a work permit.

Linyan spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Grasshopper Club Zurich and featured in all of China's matches at this summer's Women's World Cup.