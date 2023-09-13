Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make late move for Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross
Arsenal have made a late move for Australia international Kyra Cooney-Cross and are hopeful of signing the midfielder on transfer deadline day.
The 21-year-old's contract with Swedish club Hammarby runs until December but Arsenal are willing to pay a large fee to bring her to England.
Cooney-Cross, who impressed for Australia at the Women's World Cup, has had heavy interest from WSL clubs.
Arsenal have until midnight on Thursday to finalise a deal.