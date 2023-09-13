Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Irene Guerrero was an unused substitute in the final as Spain beat England to win the World Cup in August

Manchester United have announced the signing of Spain midfielder Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old was part of the Spain squad who were crowned champions at this summer's Women's World Cup.

Guerrero becomes United's sixth signing of the summer and joins on transfer deadline day.

"I am very proud to be part of the Manchester United family and look forward to achieving all our goals together," said Guerrero.

United manager Marc Skinner added: "Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team.

"The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions."