Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Mark Bonner has been Cambridge United boss since March 2020

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has signed a a new "long-term" deal with the League One club.

The 37-year-old led Cambridge to promotion from League Two in 2021 and guided them to a 14th-place finish in their first season back in the third tier for 19 years.

They are sixth after six games this season, having finished just one point above the relegation places last term.

"Our mindset is to keep moving forwards and making progress," Bonner said.

"Whilst our progress in recent years has been fairly rapid, we all believe that much more can lie ahead for us.

"To be trusted to contribute to that in the coming years is an honour."

Cambridge-born Bonner is the third tier's longest-serving boss, having been appointed on a permanent basis in March 2020.

Majority owner Paul Barry said the new deal for Bonner "should be seen as further evidence of our shared ambition and desire at every level".