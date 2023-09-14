Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Monday Night Club: Sancho's standards don't match up with Ten Hag's - Ogden

Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho will train away from the first team until issues with manager Erik ten Hag are resolved.

Ten Hag left Sancho out of his squad for the loss at Arsenal earlier this month, saying the winger's training performances had been below standard.

Sancho, 23, rejected the Dutchman's reasoning and claimed he had been "a scapegoat for a long time".

United said in a statement Sancho would be on a "personal training programme away from the first team".

The statement added that the decision was made "pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

The news comes in a week where another United forward, Antony, also stepped away from first-team duties amid domestic abuse allegations made by his former partner.

