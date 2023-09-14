Manchester United: Jadon Sancho to train separately from first team
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho will train away from the first team until issues with manager Erik ten Hag are resolved.
Ten Hag left Sancho out of his squad for the loss at Arsenal earlier this month, saying the winger's training performances had been below standard.
Sancho, 23, rejected the Dutchman's reasoning and claimed he had been "a scapegoat for a long time".
United said in a statement Sancho would be on a "personal training programme away from the first team".
The statement added that the decision was made "pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."
The news comes in a week where another United forward, Antony, also stepped away from first-team duties amid domestic abuse allegations made by his former partner.
More follows.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content