Gabby George: Manchester United close to £150,000 signing of Everton defender

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Women's Football

Everton's Gabby George on the ball
Gabby George made her England debut in 2018

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Everton defender Gabby George after activating her £150,000 release clause on the penultimate day of the Women's Super League transfer window.

George was part of United's academy before becoming the first player at Everton to sign a professional contract in 2017.

The 26-year-old, who has two England caps, missed the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

The transfer window closes on Thursday.

It could be a busy end to the summer window for United as they also hope to sign OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

United's reserve keeper Sophie Baggaley is closing in on a move to fellow WSL side Brighton, while Marc Skinner's side earlier turned down a bid from Arsenal for England number one Mary Earps.

Meanwhile, United striker Martha Thomas has had a medical at Tottenham as they look to add attacking depth following an injury to Lionesses striker Bethany England.

Everton may look to find a replacement for George should she agree a move to United before Thursday's deadline.

