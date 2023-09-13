Katie Stengel: Liverpool striker signs for NSWL club Gotham FC on permanent deal
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Liverpool striker Katie Stengel has joined National Women's Soccer League side NJ/NY Gotham FC on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.
Stengel, 31, was Liverpool's top scorer last season with 10 goals in 27 games, and joined Gotham on loan this summer.
"Everyone at LFC Women would like to thank Katie for her valued contribution," Liverpool said.
Liverpool signed Sophie Roman Haug as her replacement last week.
Norway forward Roman Haug, 24, joined from AS Roma for an undisclosed fee after winning Serie A.
She scored a hat-trick for Norway against the Philippines at the 2023 Women's World Cup as they qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.
Liverpool, who have made six signings this summer, are not expected to do any more business before the Women's Super League (WSL) transfer window closes on Thursday, 14 September.
- Take a look behind the scenes at some of the most extraordinary hotels: From the ultimate in luxury to jaw-dropping locations
- Vaping - what's the harm? Rachel Burden investigates the youth vaping phenomenon