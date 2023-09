Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bala and The New Saints maintained their unbeaten starts in the Cymru Premier following a bad tempered goalless draw at Maes Tegid.

Bala's Ollie Shannon and Adrian Cieslewicz of the Saints were sent-off in the second half following a brawl

Saints boss Craig Harrison and Bala coach Rayn Valentine werealso red carded.

Saints are two points clear at the top of the table while Bala move up to third.