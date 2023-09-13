Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Rachel Rowe made her senior Wales debut against Austria in 2015

Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle and Rachel Rowe have all been included in Gemma Grainger's squad for Wales' opening Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

Rowe missed Wales' 2-0 defeat to the USA in July through injury while Ingle was suspended.

Fishlock was included in the initial squad for the San Jose fixture but did not play due to injury.

Uncapped duo Mary McAteer and Lauren Thomas also feature in the squad.

Fishlock - who recently signed a new contract with OL Reign - features in Grainger's 26-player squad for the opening two games of the inaugural women's Nations League.

Wales travel to Iceland for their League A3 opener on 22 September before hosting Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium four days later.

It comes as the Football Association of Wales confirmed the final two games of the campaign - against Iceland and Germany - will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium and the Swansea.com Stadium respectively.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Watford - On loan from Bristol City), Safia Middleton-Patel (Manchester United), Rhiannon Roberts (Real Betis), Charlie Estcourt (Reading), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Josie Green (Leicester City), Gemma Evans (Manchester United), Lily Woodham (Reading), Esther Morgan (Heart of Midlothian), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur), Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Southampton), Rachel Rowe (Rangers), Carrie Jones (Bristol City), Kayleigh Green (Charlton Athletic), Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace), Mary McAteer (Sunderland), Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Alice Griffiths (Southampton), Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers).