Jonjo Shelvey made six appearances for England between 2012 and 2015

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has joined Turkish club Caykur Rizespor after just seven-and-a-half months at the City Ground.

The former England international, 31, completed the move before Friday's transfer deadline in Turkey.

Shelvey signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he joined Forest from Newcastle in January but leaves after just eight appearances.

He has not featured in any of Forest's opening four league games this season.

Caykur Rizespor are fifth in Turkey's Super Lig, two points behind leaders Fenerbahce after four games.

Shelvey has scored 23 goals and provided 27 assists in 278 Premier League appearances.