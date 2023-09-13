Last updated on .From the section Reading

League One Reading have been docked three points after the owner failed to deposit enough money into an account for the club's monthly wage bill.

Dai Yongge was told by the EFL in August to put 125% of the wage bill into a designated account by Tuesday.

The EFL said he failed to meet the deadline which triggered the suspended deduction with immediate effect.

The Royals, who have now been docked four points this season, drop to 21st in the table on two points.

Reading say Mr Dai is still actively looking for new investors to help provide financial stability at the club.

"Mr Dai is currently undertaking an ongoing process of seeking sources of stable external investment for the football club, with the aim of mitigating the risk of cashflow complications arising in future," a statement said on the club website. external-link

Last month Reading said the Chinese businessman was still fully committed to the team.

The EFL said it would continue to punish the Berkshire based club if they failed to comply with the rules.

"The EFL continues to acknowledge the negative impact sporting sanctions are having on the football club," it said in a statement.

"[We] remain extremely disappointed and frustrated at the club's ownership to meet its ongoing obligations under EFL Regulations.

"The League will continue to apply its rules in all circumstances deemed appropriate."