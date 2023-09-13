Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England's Keira Walsh will miss this month's Women's Nations League matches against Scotland and the Netherlands because of injury.

Spurs striker Bethany England also misses out with injury and is replaced by Manchester City's Jess Park.

Walsh and England are the only players missing from the Lionesses squad who reached the Women's World Cup final.

Sarina Wiegman's 24-player squad includes recalls for Lucy Staniforth and Maya Le Tissier.

Aston Villa midfielder Staniforth and Manchester United defender Le Tissier both travelled to Australia on standby before the World Cup.

