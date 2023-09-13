Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Richarlison has scored 20 goals in 45 games for Brazil

Tottenham striker Richarlison says he will "seek psychological help" when he returns to England after the international break.

Richarlison was pictured in tears after being substituted during Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday.

He said the reaction was down to "getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system".

Richarlison has scored only four goals in 40 games for Spurs since joining for £60m from Everton last summer.

"I went through a turbulent time off the pitch during these past five months," he told Brazilian newspaper O Globo. external-link

"Now things are a bit more stable at home. People who only had their eye on my money are no longer close to me.

"Things are going to flow now and I'm certain that I will have a good run at Tottenham and will make things happen again.

"I'm going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to strengthen my mind. That's what it is about, to come back stronger."

Richarlison missed a great chance before being replaced in the 71st minute in the home World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in Belem, and was substituted 64 minutes into Tuesday's 1-0 win over Peru in Lima.

O Globo reported that Richarlison has split with long-term agent Renato Velasco.

"That moment of sadness wasn't about having played badly," said Richarlison.

"In my opinion, I didn't play a bad match in Belem. It was more about getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system, which had gotten out of control not because if anything I'd done but because of people close to me."

Brazil play World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on 13 October and Uruguay on 18 October

Tottenham, second in the Premier League, host Sheffield United on Saturday.

"I think I will be part of the next (Brazil) line-up - that's what I'm working towards," said Richarlison.

"It's about doing a good run at Tottenham. I'm going to sit down and talk to them. I need a good run, get into the flow of play and settle in.".