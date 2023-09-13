Last updated on .From the section Football

Victor Camarasa played 32 Premier League games for Cardiff in 2018-19, scoring five goals

Former Cardiff City loanee Victor Camarasa will be absent from current club Real Oviedo's training sessions for an "undetermined period" amid concerns over his mental health.

Real Oviedo - who Camarasa joined in February - said they support the midfielder "unconditionally".

"Our player Víctor Camarasa will be absent from first-team training for an undetermined period of time, with the sole objective of caring for his mental health," read a statement from the Segunda Division side.

"The club supports the player unconditionally and has been part of the decision taken, in a process supervised at all times by the medical services and corresponding specialists.

"We would like to pay gratitude in advance for the affection and respect paid to Víctor Camarasa, and we ask that his privacy is respected so as to help with this process.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to our player, Víctor Camarasa, for his bravery. Everybody who forms part of Real Oviedo wants to see you back with us soon, whenever is the right time."

The 29-year-old joined the Bluebirds on loan from Real Betis for the duration of Cardiff's 2018-19 Premier League campaign and was a hugely popular figure with fans.

Camarasa made 32 top-flight appearances for Cardiff, scoring five goals under Neil Warnock.

He has featured three times for Real Oviedo this season, scoring the equaliser in his side's 1-1 draw with Ferrol on 20 August.

Following Real Oviedo's statement, Cardiff posted on the club's official X account: "We're all with you, @vicama8."

Camarasa represented Spain's Under-21s between 2014 and 2017, and he also had a brief loan spell with Crystal Palace following his time at Cardiff.