Wales begin their Women's Nations League campaign on 22 September away to Iceland

Women's Nations League - Group A3, Wales v Iceland & Germany Venues: Cardiff City Stadium & Swansea.com Stadium Dates: 1 & 5 December Kick-offs: 19:15 GMT tbc

Wales will split their final two Women's Nations League games in December between Cardiff and Swansea.

Gemma Grainger's side will host Iceland on 1 December at Cardiff City Stadium, then face Germany at Swansea.com Stadium on 5 December in Group A3.

Wales begin the inaugural edition of the competition away to Iceland on 22 September, then host Denmark on 26 September at Cardiff City Stadium.

"We know the Cardiff City Stadium is a fortress for us," Grainger said.

"Hopefully we can build on the attendances we have set there over the last few years when we face Iceland.

"It's been a few years since we've played at the Swansea.com Stadium, but I can't wait to face Germany there in December in what will be a great test for us.

"The Red Wall means so much for us and I'm positive we will see them come and support us in their numbers for both matches."

Wales were backed by a 15,200-strong record crowd as they beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-0 in a World Cup play-off semi-final at Cardiff City Stadium last October.

Their clash with Germany in Swansea on 5 December will be their first fixture at the home of the Swans since beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-0 courtesy of a Kayleigh Green strike in June 2018.

Midfielder Rachel Rowe said: "Being born and bred in Swansea and having played for the club for several years, I can't wait to play at the Swansea.com Stadium in December.

"The support we've had over the last few years has been incredible and I can't wait to see the Red Wall in my home city against one of the world's strongest teams."

Wales' Women's Nations League schedule

Friday, 22 September - Iceland v Wales

Tuesday, 26 September - Wales v Denmark

Friday, 27 October - Germany v Wales

Tuesday, 31 October - Denmark v Wales

Friday, 1 December - Wales v Iceland

Tuesday, 5 December - Wales v Germany