Adam May has made 113 appearances for Cambridge since joining the club in 2020

Cambridge United midfielder Adam May admitted there had been "some good bits, some bad bits" following his first competitive game for 11 months.

May played the first 45 minutes of their 2-0 EFL Trophy derby defeat by Peterborough United on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in a game against Bristol Rovers in October 2022.

"For me, it was a completely new situation to be in because I've never been injured before," he said.

"That was the first bit I had to take in, then the whole process of getting back fit."

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be back out there and just want to keep going now. It's been really tough."

May, who joined the U's from Portsmouth three years ago, almost marked his return with a goal before being substituted by head coach Mark Bonner at half-time as part of a pre-arranged plan.

"Once you step over the white line, all the nerves go away and you just go into football mode. I had been a little bit nervous beforehand but was positive when I went out there, tried to do everything I could and came through the 45 minutes like I wanted to," May said.

"(There were) Some good bits, some bad bits, I'm going to be a little bit rusty, it's been a year. But the main thing was getting the 45 minutes into my legs."

He described watching Cambridge fight relegation last season from the stands - they only secured their League One status on the final day of the campaign - as "horrible" but has been impressed by their summer recruitment.

May added: "It's a very strong squad this year, I think we've seen that already in the games we've had, a lot of good players to bring off the bench, a lot of good players starting, and I've got to work hard, try and get myself involved in that and help the team week in and week out again."

Cambridge are next in action at Wigan on Saturday but Bonner will not be rushing May into league action.

"Eleven months is a long, long time so it's going to take him a while to get back to starting and influencing games for us, but it's a really good step towards it," said the U's boss.

"He had some nice moments (against Peterborough), made a few tackles which was good for him. He'll get more confidence from just physically feeling like he is in the game and finding his rhythm a little bit more."