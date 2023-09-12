Last updated on .From the section Football

Jadel Katongo is on loan at Peterborough United for the season

A debut goal from Manchester City loanee Jadel Katongo gave Peterborough United a 2-0 derby win over Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy.

The 18-year-old defender handed Posh a first-half lead from close range before Ephron Mason-Clark made sure of the points nine minutes after the break.

In Tuesday's other group game, Wolves' under-21 side won 2-1 at Notts County.

Owen Hesketh and Nathan Fraser put Wolves in control with Justin Huber's late own goal not enough for League Two Notts.

Both Peterborough and Cambridge rang the changes ahead of the first of three meetings this season, with both making eight alternations to their last League One line-ups.

The U's, who had midfielder Adam May returning after nearly a year out with a knee injury, came close to taking the lead when on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder John-Kymani Gordon was denied by a smart saved from Posh goalkeeper Fynn Tally.

But Katongo's excellent finish on the turn put the home side in front, who then grew more into the game and effectively made sure they started their trophy campaign with a win when Mason-Clark drilled in a second from Jonson Clarke-Harris' perfectly-weighted through ball.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said he was very impressed with the flashes of skill Katongo showed.

"Very nice, you can see the quality he brings - his calmness and the way he commits players towards the ball and plays it past them," he told BBC Radio Cambridge.

"He plays between the lines and he's going to play a big role for us.

"I still don't see enough consistency within games with the quality we've got - we need to keep working at that.

"I need to see more quality and we saw that with the second goal - two passes and a wonderful finish."

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner felt his side did not make the most of their better moments but added that "everyone will be better for it - we've changed the team and lots within the game".

But it was the return of May, out since last October with a knee ligament injury, that cheered Bonner the most.

"Eleven months is a long, long time and it's going to take a while to get back to influencing games for us," he told BBC Radio Cambridge.

"He'll get more confidence from it physically - he had some good moments, made a few tackles and it was really good to see him.

"Hopefully he can continue his progress over the next few weeks."

Wolves youngsters prove too strong

Notts, who have made a bright start on their return to League Two this season after winning four of their first seven games, named a completely changed side to the one which drew with MK Dons in the league three days earlier.

Despite beginning well, John Bostock's poor pass led to Welsh striker Hesketh firing Wolves youngsters ahead at the back post.

Debutant Luther Munakandafa and Junior Morias both had decent chances for Notts who fell further behind when Republic of Ireland Under-19 forward Fraser effectively sealed Wolves' winning start in the group by firing into the top corner from Owen Farmer's pass.

Notts boss Luke Williams said he was "happy" with his side's application but said the goals came from "mistakes and sloppy play".

"For the most of it we were shut out - it was a really disciplined performance from Wolves," he said.

"It was really important for me to see these guys in a live game and for me to get a grip on where we're at and what qualities they have."