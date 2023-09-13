Lee Johnson replaced Scott Brown as manager of Fleetwood Town shortly after his sacking by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian

Fleetwood Town manager Lee Johnson says he can use the negative experience he had at Hibernian to help turn around the Cod Army's fortunes.

Johnson, 42, was sacked by Hibs in August but his time out of football lasted just two weeks as he was appointed as Fleetwood boss on Sunday.

He succeeds Scott Brown, who was sacked after six straight losses, at Highbury.

Asked by BBC Radio Lancashire about the turnaround, Johnson said: "You just take a step forward, try to reflect."

He added: "I made a lot of good decisions at Hibs and obviously you try and use the negative side of it to improve as well and I'm trying to bring that to Fleetwood.

"That is the major factor, can I add value to the club? I like to think for my age I've got quite a lot of experience and certainly in League One as well."

Johnson has previously managed in English football's third tier with Oldham Athletic, Barnsley and Sunderland and arrives off the back of guiding Hibs to a fifth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership in his first season in charge.

He also helped them secure a Uefa Europa Conference League qualifying place, but they were thrashed 5-0 by Premier League side Aston Villa in their play-off first leg.

Johnson joins a Fleetwood side second from bottom of League One, having earned just one point from their first six games, while off the field, owner and chairman Andy Pilley was jailed for 13 years in July for fraud.

Asked whether he was concerned about events at the club prior to his arrival, Johnson said: "You always try and take a broad look. A lot of my dealings are through Steve Curwood, the CEO. I made a strong rapport with him very early.

"We know each other through football and the scene, anyway. He assured me that the future is as bright as it has always been for Fleetwood and I absolutely believe that.

"That's why I'm here and looking forward to it. I have loved the past few days with the boys and the enthusiasm for the training sessions has been brilliant."