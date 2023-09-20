Hull City v Leeds United

Foul by Cyrus Christie (Hull City).
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-4-2
- 17Allsop
- 33Christie
- 5Jones
- 4Greaves
- 2Coyle
- 30Twine
- 27Slater
- 24Seri
- 23Philogene
- 20Delap
- 44Connolly
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 3Vinagre
- 6McLoughlin
- 7Tufan
- 9Sayyadmanesh
- 10Traoré
- 15Morton
- 22Lokilo
- 26Smith
Leeds
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Rodon
- 21Struijk
- 17Shackleton
- 20James
- 22Gray
- 4Ampadu
- 29Gnonto
- 24Rutter
- 7Piroe
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 8Kamara
- 10Summerville
- 12Anthony
- 25Byram
- 27Poveda
- 28Darlow
- 30Gelhardt
- 44Gruev
- Referee:
- Stephen Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.
Post update
Offside, Hull City. Ryan Allsop tries a through ball, but Aaron Connolly is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.