Championship
HullHull City0LeedsLeeds United0

Hull City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 17Allsop
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 2Coyle
  • 30Twine
  • 27Slater
  • 24Seri
  • 23Philogene
  • 20Delap
  • 44Connolly

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 3Vinagre
  • 6McLoughlin
  • 7Tufan
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 10Traoré
  • 15Morton
  • 22Lokilo
  • 26Smith

Leeds

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Struijk
  • 17Shackleton
  • 20James
  • 22Gray
  • 4Ampadu
  • 29Gnonto
  • 24Rutter
  • 7Piroe

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 8Kamara
  • 10Summerville
  • 12Anthony
  • 25Byram
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 44Gruev
Referee:
Stephen Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Cyrus Christie (Hull City).

  2. Post update

    Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Ryan Allsop tries a through ball, but Aaron Connolly is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Rodon.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull7331107312
6Bristol City733196312
7Sunderland7322126611
8Watford7322105511
9Birmingham732287111
10Blackburn732289-111
11Leeds7241107310
12Cardiff73131312110
13Southampton73131117-610
14West Brom7223101008
15Huddersfield7223610-48
16Millwall722348-48
17Coventry7142111017
18Plymouth72141011-17
19Stoke721457-27
20QPR7214712-57
21Rotherham7124713-65
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

