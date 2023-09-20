Millwall v Rotherham United

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 18Leonard
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 17Norton-Cuffy
- 24De Norre
- 14Campbell
- 11Longman
- 10Flemming
- 7Nisbet
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 2McNamara
- 8Mitchell
- 15Bryan
- 19Watmore
- 22Emakhu
- 23Saville
- 25Esse
- 27Trueman
- 45Harding
Rotherham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johansson
- 2Lembikisa
- 24Humphreys
- 6Blackett
- 28Revan
- 18Rathbone
- 8Clucas
- 27Tiéhi
- 29Nombe
- 10Hugill
- 14Onyedinma
Substitutes
- 9Eaves
- 11Green
- 12Kelly
- 22Odoffin
- 26Phillips
- 30Appiah
- 35McGuckin
- 36Douglas
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Cameron Humphreys.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.