Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall0RotherhamRotherham United0

Millwall v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 17Norton-Cuffy
  • 24De Norre
  • 14Campbell
  • 11Longman
  • 10Flemming
  • 7Nisbet
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 8Mitchell
  • 15Bryan
  • 19Watmore
  • 22Emakhu
  • 23Saville
  • 25Esse
  • 27Trueman
  • 45Harding

Rotherham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Lembikisa
  • 24Humphreys
  • 6Blackett
  • 28Revan
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Clucas
  • 27Tiéhi
  • 29Nombe
  • 10Hugill
  • 14Onyedinma

Substitutes

  • 9Eaves
  • 11Green
  • 12Kelly
  • 22Odoffin
  • 26Phillips
  • 30Appiah
  • 35McGuckin
  • 36Douglas
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.

  2. Post update

    Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Cameron Humphreys.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull7331107312
6Bristol City733196312
7Sunderland7322126611
8Watford7322105511
9Birmingham732287111
10Blackburn732289-111
11Leeds7241107310
12Cardiff73131312110
13Southampton73131117-610
14West Brom7223101008
15Huddersfield7223610-48
16Millwall722348-48
17Coventry7142111017
18Plymouth72141011-17
19Stoke721457-27
20QPR7214712-57
21Rotherham7124713-65
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport