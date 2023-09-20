Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2StokeStoke City2

Huddersfield Town 2-2 Stoke City: Neil Warnock bows out as Terriers boss with draw

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Neil Warnock celebrates the Huddersfield equaliser
Neil Warnock had to settle for a Huddersfield equaliser to end his second successful reign as Terriers boss

Neil Warnock had to settle for a point in his final game as Huddersfield Town boss as the Terriers were held at home by Stoke City.

But, despite having taken an early lead, Huddersfield had to come from behind to do so.

Warnock's latest departure from a managerial post had been announced on Monday - and Huddersfield's American owner Kevin Nagle revealed on social media before kick-off that the appointment of his replacement is imminent.

Warnock, who first managed Huddersfield in their third-tier days 30 years ago, when he led them to promotion, leaves with the Terriers 16th in the Championship, although his real work was done last season when he saved the club from relegation back to the third tier.

It looked like it would be a really special farewell when Matty Pearson headed home a Sorba Thomas free-kick on 31 minutes.

But, just two minutes later, the Potters were level when Daniel Johnson lashed in after Tyrese Campbell's shot had been saved.

Stoke had not previously scored an away league goal this season in three attempts - at Ipswich, Millwall and Norwich.

Just past the hour, however, they had a second when deadline-day loan signing Sead Haksabanovic crossed for defender Ben Wilmot to head home.

But, just six minutes later, the Terriers were level when Stoke failed to clear their lines from Ben Jackson's corner and Jack Rudoni swivelled six yards out with a low left-foot shot which found the back of the net.

Matty Pearson celebrates the opening goal of the night at Huddersfield
Matty Pearson celebrated the opening goal of the night at Huddersfield

Who's next?

Huddersfield's next game is at Coventry next Monday night, when the 16th-placed Terriers clearly hope to have their new man in charge.

Owner Nagle said that it would be announced "in the coming days".

Stoke's next game has also been moved for live television purposes.

Alex Neil's side, who are now 19th, will host high-flying Hull City on Sunday in a 12:00 BST kick-off.

Daniel Johnson's Stoke equaliser was the Potters' first away from home this season
Daniel Johnson's Stoke equaliser was the Potters' first goal away from home this season

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It's been a great six months - and it was really nice to see the fans stay behind after the game and give me that applause, when I thought they might just clear off.

"It meant the world, that. I can't remember a manager being given a guard of honour before when he's getting booted out.

"I just said to the lads 'just make sure it's not a damp squib' - and they did that. They went out and gave their best.

"It's been hard at times but I really believe in these players. I wouldn't swap them for anyone. It's been very emotional talking to them. Some of the things they've said to me I'll treasure for the rest of my life.

"I haven't a clue who the new manager is. They haven't told me. Presumably it's somebody I don't like.

"As for me, it'll hit me more when I'm back home at the weekend but you never know what's around the corner."

Potters boss Alex Neil told BBC Radio Stoke:

"I felt we worked really hard for our goals and then we gave our goals away to them.

"We deserved more but the fact is, if you're going to defend as poorly as we did, then you're going to make it very difficult for yourself.

"For their two goals, one is just a punt into the box, we get beat up and they score.

"And the second one you don't empty ridiculous spaces when the ball is coming back into the box."

Kevin Nagle on Neil Warnock

Huddersfield owner Nagle paid his own personal tribute to Warnock on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, prior to kick-off.

"One of the first things I learned when I purchased the team was how special Neil was to the supporters and the community," he said. "And when I finally was able to get over there and see him in action, I saw exactly why.

"As soon as the ink dried on the purchase, there was so much to get done, and so little time. I knew right away asking Neil to stay on and guide us through the transition would check the most important box: stability on the pitch.

"The plan was always for Neil to guide the ship until we had a chance to conduct a thorough search for someone to manage the club long-term. We knew more than anything the club and supporters deserved the right person for the job, not a rushed decision.

"That time has come. And, in the coming days, you will be introduced to the next chapter in that part of the story, but today is Neil.

"To honour a man who has done so much for the club. It has been my pleasure to get to know and work with Neil over these last few months. Whatever praise he receives is a fraction of what he deserves."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 5Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 3RuffelsSubstituted forHeadleyat 45'minutes
  • 23Wiles
  • 18KasumuSubstituted forEdmonds-Greenat 39'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8RudoniBooked at 77mins
  • 14ThomasSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
  • 22HarrattSubstituted forBurgzorgat 45'minutes
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forDiarraat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Edmonds-Green
  • 7Burgzorg
  • 11Diarra
  • 12Maxwell
  • 15Headley
  • 26Jones
  • 27Hudlin
  • 30Jackson
  • 32Lees

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Travers
  • 23McNally
  • 5Rose
  • 16Wilmot
  • 2Gooch
  • 28Laurent
  • 6BurgerBooked at 72minsSubstituted forWesleyat 86'minutes
  • 4PearsonBooked at 77mins
  • 12Johnson
  • 20HaksabanovicSubstituted forBaeat 73'minutes
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forGayleat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Gayle
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 18Wesley
  • 21Jojic
  • 22Bae
  • 24Tchamadeu
  • 27Léris
  • 35Lowe
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
18,791

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Stoke City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Stoke City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Michael Rose (Stoke City).

  4. Post update

    Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

  6. Post update

    Bae Jun-Ho (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jaheim Headley (Huddersfield Town).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Josh Laurent.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Brahima Diarra replaces Josh Koroma.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bae Jun-Ho.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wesley (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Wesley replaces Wouter Burger.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Daniel Johnson.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luke McNally (Stoke City).

  15. Post update

    Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Wouter Burger (Stoke City).

  17. Post update

    Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matthew Pearson.

  19. Booking

    Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Bae Jun-Ho (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

