Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0StokeStoke City0

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 5Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 3Ruffels
  • 23Wiles
  • 18Kasumu
  • 8Rudoni
  • 14Thomas
  • 22Harratt
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 2Edmonds-Green
  • 7Burgzorg
  • 11Diarra
  • 12Maxwell
  • 15Headley
  • 26Jones
  • 27Hudlin
  • 30Jackson
  • 32Lees

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Travers
  • 23McNally
  • 5Rose
  • 16Wilmot
  • 2Gooch
  • 28Laurent
  • 6Burger
  • 4Pearson
  • 12Johnson
  • 20Haksabanovic
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 11Gayle
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 18Wesley
  • 21Jojic
  • 22Bae
  • 24Tchamadeu
  • 27Léris
  • 35Lowe
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Wouter Burger tries a through ball, but Tyrese Campbell is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Matthew Pearson tries a through ball, but Kian Harratt is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michal Helik.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Lynden Gooch tries a through ball, but Tyrese Campbell is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull7331107312
6Bristol City733196312
7Sunderland7322126611
8Watford7322105511
9Birmingham732287111
10Blackburn732289-111
11Leeds7241107310
12Cardiff73131312110
13Southampton73131117-610
14West Brom7223101008
15Huddersfield7223610-48
16Millwall722348-48
17Coventry7142111017
18Plymouth72141011-17
19Stoke721457-27
20QPR7214712-57
21Rotherham7124713-65
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

