Watford v West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Ismaël Koné (Watford).
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bachmann
- 2Ngakia
- 5Porteous
- 4Hoedt
- 42Morris
- 10Louza
- 3Sierralta
- 11Koné
- 7Ince
- 9Rajovic
- 37Martins
Substitutes
- 6Lewis
- 8Livermore
- 15Pollock
- 16Chakvetadze
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 26Hamer
- 45Andrews
West Brom
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Palmer
- 6Ajayi
- 4Kipré
- 15Pieters
- 2Furlong
- 7J Wallace
- 35Yokuslu
- 8Molumby
- 10Phillips
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 19Swift
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 5Bartley
- 11Diangana
- 14Chalobah
- 17Sarmiento
- 26Ávila Gordón
- 27Mowatt
- 31Fellows
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Martins (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mileta Rajovic.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Post update
Hand ball by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford).
Post update
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Francisco Sierralta (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Tom Ince (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Imrân Louza.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.