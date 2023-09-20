Close menu
WatfordWatford1West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Watford v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bachmann
  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hoedt
  • 42Morris
  • 10Louza
  • 3Sierralta
  • 11Koné
  • 7Ince
  • 9Rajovic
  • 37Martins

Substitutes

  • 6Lewis
  • 8Livermore
  • 15Pollock
  • 16Chakvetadze
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 26Hamer
  • 45Andrews

West Brom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Palmer
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4Kipré
  • 15Pieters
  • 2Furlong
  • 7J Wallace
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 8Molumby
  • 10Phillips
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 19Swift

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 5Bartley
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Sarmiento
  • 26Ávila Gordón
  • 27Mowatt
  • 31Fellows
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Koné (Watford).

  2. Post update

    Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Martins (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mileta Rajovic.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford).

  7. Post update

    Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Francisco Sierralta (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Tom Ince (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Imrân Louza.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull7331107312
6Bristol City733196312
7Sunderland7322126611
8Watford7322105511
9Birmingham732287111
10Blackburn732289-111
11Leeds7241107310
12Cardiff73131312110
13Southampton73131117-610
14West Brom7223101008
15Huddersfield7223610-48
16Millwall722348-48
17Coventry7142111017
18Plymouth72141011-17
19Stoke721457-27
20QPR7214712-57
21Rotherham7124713-65
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

