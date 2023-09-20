Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

First Half begins.
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0SunderlandSunderland0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-2-3-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Preston
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|5
|7
|19
|2
|Ipswich
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|7
|6
|18
|3
|Leicester
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|5
|6
|15
|4
|Norwich
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|8
|7
|13
|5
|Hull
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|7
|3
|12
|6
|Bristol City
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|12
|7
|Sunderland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|6
|6
|11
|8
|Birmingham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|11
|9
|Blackburn
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|11
|10
|Leeds
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|11
|Cardiff
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|12
|1
|10
|12
|Southampton
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|17
|-6
|10
|13
|Watford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|5
|4
|9
|14
|West Brom
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|9
|1
|9
|15
|Huddersfield
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|16
|Millwall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|8
|17
|Coventry
|7
|1
|4
|2
|11
|10
|1
|7
|18
|Plymouth
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|19
|Stoke
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|20
|QPR
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|21
|Rotherham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|5
|22
|Swansea
|7
|0
|3
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|3
|23
|Sheff Wed
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|2
|24
|Middlesbrough
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|2
