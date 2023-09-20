Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0SunderlandSunderland0

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pears
  • 2Brittain
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 23A Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 8Szmodics
  • 20Leonard
  • 24Moran

Substitutes

  • 4Hill
  • 10Dolan
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 16S Wharton
  • 18Markanday
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Telalovic
  • 36Edmondson

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 13O'Nien
  • 5Ballard
  • 2Huggins
  • 24Neil
  • 21Pritchard
  • 17Ba
  • 7Bellingham
  • 20Clarke
  • 11Burstow

Substitutes

  • 9Silva Semedo
  • 10Roberts
  • 18Taylor
  • 22Aouchiche
  • 23Seelt
  • 25Triantis
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Rigg
  • 40Watson
Referee:
John Busby

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull7331107312
6Bristol City733196312
7Sunderland7322126611
8Birmingham732287111
9Blackburn732289-111
10Leeds7241107310
11Cardiff73131312110
12Southampton73131117-610
13Watford72329549
14West Brom723210919
15Huddersfield7223610-48
16Millwall722348-48
17Coventry7142111017
18Plymouth72141011-17
19Stoke721457-27
20QPR7214712-57
21Rotherham7124713-65
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

