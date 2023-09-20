Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0SunderlandSunderland0

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pears
  • 2Brittain
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 23A Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 8Szmodics
  • 20Leonard
  • 24Moran

Substitutes

  • 4Hill
  • 10Dolan
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 16S Wharton
  • 18Markanday
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Telalovic
  • 36Edmondson

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 13O'Nien
  • 5Ballard
  • 2Huggins
  • 24Neil
  • 21Pritchard
  • 17Ba
  • 7Bellingham
  • 20Clarke
  • 11Burstow

Substitutes

  • 9Silva Semedo
  • 10Roberts
  • 18Taylor
  • 22Aouchiche
  • 23Seelt
  • 25Triantis
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Rigg
  • 40Watson
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Andrew Moran is caught offside.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull7331107312
6Bristol City733196312
7Sunderland7322126611
8Watford7322105511
9Birmingham732287111
10Blackburn732289-111
11Leeds7241107310
12Cardiff73131312110
13Southampton73131117-610
14West Brom7223101008
15Huddersfield7223610-48
16Millwall722348-48
17Coventry7142111017
18Plymouth72141011-17
19Stoke721457-27
20QPR7214712-57
21Rotherham7124713-65
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

