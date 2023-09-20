Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Attempt missed. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pears
- 2Brittain
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 23A Wharton
- 19Hedges
- 8Szmodics
- 20Leonard
- 24Moran
Substitutes
- 4Hill
- 10Dolan
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 12Wahlstedt
- 16S Wharton
- 18Markanday
- 30Garrett
- 33Telalovic
- 36Edmondson
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 13O'Nien
- 5Ballard
- 2Huggins
- 24Neil
- 21Pritchard
- 17Ba
- 7Bellingham
- 20Clarke
- 11Burstow
Substitutes
- 9Silva Semedo
- 10Roberts
- 18Taylor
- 22Aouchiche
- 23Seelt
- 25Triantis
- 30Bishop
- 31Rigg
- 40Watson
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Andrew Moran is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.